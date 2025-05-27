Jury selection underway in trial of man accused of killing 5 women in 2023 crash

(KSTP) — A man accused of causing a crash in Minneapolis nearly two years ago that left five women dead is scheduled to go on trial this week.

Jury selection is underway Tuesday for 29-year-old Derrick Thompson, who is charged with multiple counts of third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

Potential jurors received a questionnaire on Tuesday that will be used to help the court seat a jury. They will be back in court on Wednesday morning. Opening statements aren’t expected until Thursday.

In all, Thompson is facing 15 felony charges in Hennepin County, and if he’s convicted of all charges, he would be spending decades in prison. In addition to that, prosecutors will be asking for an aggravated sentence, meaning potentially more time behind bars.

In a twist, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that prosecutors won’t be allowed to bring up Thompson’s past conviction in California for trying to avoid police and hitting a pedestrian as part of this trial. Prosecutors had been hoping to show the cases were similar.

The crash happened on June 16, 2023, at a stoplight for Second Avenue and Lake Street. Prosecutors say the five victims were in a car when Thompson’s SUV sped through a red light and hit them. Investigators say Thompson was fleeing the State Patrol after being clocked going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Officers later found a loaded gun, cocaine and more than 2,000 fentanyl pills in his car after the crash.

None of the five women inside the car — Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gessade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam — survived the crash. Loved ones say they were leaders in their community and had bright futures ahead.

“These young women were some of the brightest and most promising young people in our community,” said Jaylani Hussein, the Executive Director of CAIR-MN. “Many of us have not forgotten and it’s still a huge gap for us.”

As previously reported, Thompson has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs.

Minneapolis police also confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Thompson is the son of former state Rep. John Thompson.

Jury selection began at 9:30 a.m. Once that is over, cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the trial.