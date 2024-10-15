Jury selection begins in Delphi murders trial

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It was a crime that shook the country, and on Monday, jury selection got underway in Indiana for the long-awaited Delphi double murder case.

Richard Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in the small town of Delphi.

The girls had disappeared after going for a hike. Their bodies were discovered the next day.

After five years, Allen was arrested after investigators linked a bullet at the crime scene to his gun.

Among the evidence expected in court is a picture that German Snapchatted of Williams near the trail as well as an image from German’s phone that police believe shows a suspect.

Allen has pleaded not guilty, and the trial is expected to last about six weeks.