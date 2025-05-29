Jury seated for trial of Derrick Thompson, opening statements to begin Thursday afternoon

(KSTP) – A jury has been selected in the trial for a man accused of causing a crash that left five young women dead in Minneapolis nearly two years ago.

Derrick Thompson, 29, is charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. Charging documents say a Minnesota State Patrol trooper clocked him going 95 miles an hour just before the crash.

Thompson has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

On Thursday, after two days of jury selection, the court seated a panel of 12 jurors and three alternates — seven men, seven women, and one non-binary person.

Prospective jurors received a questionnaire on Tuesday, and questioning continued throughout Wednesday and Thursday. A few jurors were excused because they knew someone who had been killed in a vehicle crash, though not in the June 16, 2023, crash.

Opening statements are now expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. Once the trial begins, it is expected to last two weeks and possibly stretch into three.