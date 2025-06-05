Jury deliberating in trial of man accused of killing 5 in Minneapolis crash

(KSTP) – The jury is deliberating the case in the trial of 29-year-old Derrick Thompson, who is accused of killing five women in a Minneapolis crash on June 16, 2023.

The women were identified as Sahra Gesaade, Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.

Thompson faces five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for driving in a grossly negligent manner, five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for causing the crash and then leaving the scene and five counts of third-degree murder. There are three counts relating to each victim’s death.

The jury was given the case just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Thompson has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

In closing arguments, Lead Prosecutor Paige Starkey highlighted key evidence in the case while playing video from before and after the crash.

Starkey also reminded jurors of witness testimony from Kanitra Walker, Dorinda Percheco and Damarco Thompson — which all contradicted the defense counsel’s claims that Derrick Thompson wasn’t the driver.

Walker testified last week that Thompson, her boyfriend at the time, had told her he was driving. Percheco testified that she only saw one man limp away from the crash scene: Thompson.

Despite the defense counsel’s claims that Damarco Thompson had been driving on the night of the crash, he told jurors on Wednesday that he wasn’t even in the vehicle after it departed from the rental agency.

Defense Attorney Tyler Bliss questioned the credibility of Minneapolis Police Sgt. David Ligneel in his closing argument. He recalled a moment earlier this week in which Ligneel, the lead investigator for the case, confused the number of miles between the airport and the crash scene. Ligneel had previously explained he put the two locations into a map app and it gave him two different routes.

Bliss also recalled a moment at a hearing in October in which Ligneel said there was a 50-50 chance that Damarco Thompson was in the SUV. In court this week, he said he believed Thompson was the sole occupant, which Bliss also criticized.

Bliss also stated that the driver of the vehicle was driving recklessly, but not in a depraved manner. He points to brake lights on the vehicle being activated moments before the crash — a fact that he says shows the driver was not “indifferent to human life,” a phrase used by attorneys in discussing the qualifiers for third-degree murder.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have a crew in the courtroom on Thursday, and this article will be updated throughout the day.

CLICK HERE for additional case coverage.