Junk fees heading to the trash bin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday afternoon the Minnesota senate voted to send junk fees to the trash bin.

“In the last few years if you have booked a rental car, bought a ticket to a hockey game, reserved a hotel room or eten at a restaurant you’ve probably paid a junk fee,” said Senator Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville) at a press conference before the vote.

The Minnesota legislature says the average Minnesota family spends $3 thousand dollars a year on what they call junk fees.

“No matter what they are called, and I’ve seen convenience fees, wellness fees, service fee, processing fees and even inflation fees. These costs are tacked onto the end of the transaction, after you’ve eaten your meal or waited in line for a ticket and don’t add value to the product,” said Sen. Port.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle say junk fees are deceptive and just one more thing that makes consumers feel taken advantage of.

“Many people do shop based on many values, one of them being price. And that way everyone is comparing the same price. So, when consumers are looking at the products, they aren’t just comparing the price of product a and product c. Not knowing if product c is including the same fees that product a has,” said Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

The bill passed the house 70-61 a few weeks ago and Wednesday it was up to the senate to decide on the future of junk fees.

“I just helped the bill pass of the senate floor so I think consumers will be glad,” said Senator Nelson shortly after leaving the senate floor.

41 to 24, a bi-partisan passage of the bill. Sen. Nelson thinks it a great bill but has one concern.

“But I do think there is one huge omission though, and the thing that isn’t covered of course and it’s quite unfortunate is taxes,” said Sen. Nelson.

Sen. Nelson wants to make sure the government is also upfront with their charges, but she says it’s a big win for Minnesota consumers and business.

The bill now heads to Governor Walz’s desk to be signed into law.