Judge seals evidence of “highly graphic nature” from Adam Fravel trial

A judge has sealed graphic evidence that was presented during Adam Fravel's murder trial.

Fravel was found guilty on all counts for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury after the mother of two disappeared last spring.

These pieces of evidence were sealed in order to protect the privacy of Kingsbury’s family.

Court documents state:

“During the jury trial, multiple exhibits were admitted into evidence, some depicting minor children, and some of a highly graphic nature including images of the deceased and subsequent autopsy. In balancing the public’s right to access court records, including evidence presented during the trial, against the privacy and emotional needs of the victim’s family, the Court finds that access to images depicting juveniles, the recovery of the victim’s body and the autopsy photographs of the victim shall be restricted.”

Fravel’s sentencing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on December 17.