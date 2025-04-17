Judge rules some evidence in Connor Bowman murder case was taken unconstitutionally

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A judge has determined that some evidence against former Mayo Clinic doctor, Connor Bowman, was taken unconstitutionally.

Bowman, 31, was charged with 1st-degree murder for the premeditated murder of his wife, Betty Bowman, after she suspiciously died in the hospital in August 2023. Police received information that she may have been poisoned with evidence suggesting it was done by Connor Bowman.

Now, some of the evidence that can be used against Bowman in a trial has been trimmed down.

While the judge denied the defense’s motion to suppress some evidence based on the particularity of the search warrants, motions to suppress evidence in Exhibits 4 and 8 were granted in part.

Exhibit 4 relates to a search warrant for 14 electronic devices seized by law enforcement during a search of Bowman’s residence.

Meanwhile, Exhibit 8 regards a search warrant for an iPhone seized during Bowman’s arrest.

The judge ruled that, other than the University of Kansas laptop seized from Bowman’s residence, those devices had an expectation of privacy, and some of the evidence collected from will not be allowed at the trial.

The judge ruled that the following types of evidence are unconstitutional and will be suppressed:

Media including texts, emails, photographs, notes, and/or audio files and videos, including media regarding toxic/hazardous/controlled substances, financial matters, divorce and/or personal relationship information.

Court documents state that the ruling was prompted by unreasonable searches and seizures being prohibited by both the United States and Minnesota Constitutions.

Both Constitutions also require a search warrant only be issued upon a showing of probable cause, and that the warrant describe with particularity the place to be searched and the person or items to be seized.

Bowman’s next court date has not been set.

