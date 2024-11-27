Judge rules on transgender athlete case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The debate over transgender athletes is reigniting after a federal judge ruled a transgender woman can continue to compete on a collegiate volleyball team.

The player, who has not come forward, has played for the San Jose State Spartans without issue since 2022. However, this year, many of the team’s opponents have forfeited games to protest her playing.

The judge now ruled the protections of Title IX and the 14th Amendment apply to transgender athletes.