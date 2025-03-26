Judge rules former Senator Justin Eichorn can be released to a halfway house

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Former Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday who ruled he can be released from jail to a halfway house.

The judge cited Eichorn’s lack of criminal history and longstanding ties to Minnesota as reasons behind her decision.

The judge also decided that there is probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

Eichorn is charged with trying to solicit a minor for prostitution and accused of attempting to obstruct the FBI’s investigation.