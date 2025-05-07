Judge orders release of Mankato student arrested by ICE

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A judge is ordering the release of a Minnesota State-Mankato student from Bangladesh who was arrested by ICE.

20-year-old Mohammed Hoque has been held in Albert Lea since March. He challenged his ICE detention, claiming he was arrested for supporting Palestine.

On Tuesday, a judge agreed he was targeted for his social media posts, ruling the government did not provide enough evidence for his ongoing detention.

The judge ordered Hoque to be released on a $7500 bond while his lawsuit and immigration proceedings move forward.