Judge grants Vance Boelter a hearing extension after he says he hasn’t slept in at least 12 days

(KSTP) – A federal judge on Friday pushed back a hearing for Vance Boelter after the accused assassin said jail conditions had prevented him from sleeping for at least 12 days.

Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, is charged with murder, stalking and firearms offenses in connection with the June 14 assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and a separate shooting that injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. The shootings set off what authorities say was the largest manhunt in Minnesota history.

Two U.S. marshals escorted Boelter into the packed courtroom in St. Paul for the 11 a.m. hearing. He was wearing a green suicide safety smock designed to prevent inmates from hanging themselves. He didn’t appear to be wearing any clothing underneath.

Manvir Atwal, the public defender assigned to Boelter’s case, requested a continuance from the judge because his client had not been able to sleep in almost two weeks due to his conditions while in custody.

Aside from discomfort wearing the anti-suicide garment, Boelter had raised concerns to Atwal about the lights being on nonstop, sleeping on a mat with no pillow, doors slamming constantly and an inmate next to him spreading feces.

Atwal said she had asked the Sherburne County Jail, where Boelter is being held, to move her client to segregation but not on suicide watch so he can wear a normal jail uniform and undergarments. She said more comfortable conditions might afford Boelter some sleep and would help communication with her client.

“I cannot do my job in the conditions he’s currently in,” Atwal said.

U.S. attorneys did not object to the motion to continue the hearing, but U.S. Judge Douglas Micko advised Boelter he has a right to this hearing and any delay would be outside the statutory 14-day window.

“I haven’t slept in 12 to 14 days,” Boelter said. “… I appreciate the motion to extend this so I can get some sleep.”

Boelter added that he has “never been suicidal and I’m not suicidal now.”

Federal prosecutors said the government has serious concerns about Boelter and that they have been in communication with Sherburne County.

Micko agreed to continue the hearing until 2:30 p.m. on July 3.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office for a response to Boelter’s claims of poor conditions and has not yet received a response.

Boelter’s hearing comes as the Hortmans and their dog will lie in state in the Rotunda, where the public can come and pay their respects from noon to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says she plans to ask a grand jury soon to indict Boelter on first-degree murder.

“Political violence is never OK. We as a country are formed on the basis that we have political discourse,” said Minnesota BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “We elect people day in and day out to represent us. And when somebody tries to undermine that, it’s important for all of us to hold that person accountable, so that we can move forward as a country.”

On Thursday, Boelter’s wife, Jenny, issued a statement through her attorney regarding the violence both the Hortman and Hoffman families experienced. This was the first time Jenny spoke out about her husband’s alleged crimes.

According to court records, Jenny and her children fled their Green Isle home after getting a text from Boelter that said, “dad went to war.” A search warrant later stated Jenny wasn’t forthcoming at first, but added she has since been cooperative, which Jenny reiterated in her statement.

