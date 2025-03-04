Judge does not rule on unsealing of search warrant in Jodi Huisentruit case, claims decision will come within 30 days

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It is a mystery that has stumped investigators for nearly three decades, but on Monday, there was a new effort made in the disappearance of news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

However, many left the courthouse on Monday afternoon feeling disappointed because the judge did not make any ruling on whether he would unseal anything.

While some believe the warrants may shed light on Huisentruit’s disappearance, County Attorney Carlyle Dalen argued the investigation is ongoing and releasing any sealed evidence would be detrimental to the case.

“It’s been a long time, but this investigation is no more slowed up because of anything. Every single law enforcement agency is telling me that providing this information in that affidavit is detrimental to their investigation of this case, that it will hinder their investigation,” Dalen said.

The judge claimed he likely will have a ruling on the matter within 30 days.

Anyone with any information on Huisentruit’s case should contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or email Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.