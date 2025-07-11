Judge denies motions from Bowman defense to suppress evidence

(ABC 6 News) — A judge has denied motions from Connor Bowman’s defense to suppress evidence.

Bowman, 31, was charged with 1st-degree murder for the premeditated murder of his wife, Betty Bowman, after she suspiciously died in the hospital in August 2023. Police received information that she may have been poisoned with evidence suggesting it was done by Connor Bowman.

Motions 1, 6, and 9 were denied, according to a 36-page order filed on Thursday.

In June 2024, Bowman’s defense submitted 13 motions to dismiss the case on. The first 12 of these motions related to issues concerning specific search warrants and/or searches conducted pursuant to those search warrants. The thirteenth motion regarded the dismissal of the grand jury indictment.

One motion denied on Thursday regarded search warrants pertaining to the Bowmans’ electronic devices, home, vehicles, and Connor Bowman’s person.

Another regarded search warrants for searches of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs and Truepill for Bowman’s account information.

The court order states the motions were denied because none of the information that Bowman wished to exclude was a violation of the Minnesota Health Records Act.

The other motion regarded a search warrant to obtain both Connor and Betty Bowman’s financial documents located in the Bowmans’ home, vehicles, or on Connor Bowman’s person.

The judge found the warrant “was sufficiently particular as to the items to be searched for and seized based on the circumstances of the case and the lack of details law enforcement had about the Bowman’s financial situation at the time the search warrant was issued.”

Bowman next motion hearing will take place on August 28.