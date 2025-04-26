Judge denies Bowman defense motions to suppress evidence

(ABC 6 News) — A judge has denied motions from Connor Bowman’s defense to suppress evidence.

The ruling comes after, earlier this month, the judge ruled that some evidence in the case had been taken unconstitutionally.

The motions regarded evidence from search warrants in Exhibits 1, 4, 7, and 8. The defense argued the search warrants in which the pieces of evidence were found were unconstitutional due to failing to follow the scrupulous exactitude standard and violating medical privilege.

The violation of medical privilege refers to evidence taken that contained Connor and Betty Bowman’s private medical information.

Judge Kathy Wallace ruled that the scrupulous exactitude standard was inapplicable to these search warrants. Wallace also ruled that the defense has not properly “demonstrated that the information sought by the search warrants in Exhibits 1, 4, and 9 was protected by medical privilege.”

Bowman’s next court date has not been set.