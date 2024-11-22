Judge delays Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing date in his hush money case

(ABC News) – New York Judge Juan Merchan has delayed President-elect Donald Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing date in his criminal hush money case, according to a brief order issued Friday.

The judge is allowing the defense to file a motion to dismiss the case, and he laid out a briefing schedule. The defense motion is due Dec. 2.

Judge Merchan’s order also puts off any decision about whether the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision applies to Trump’s criminal hush money case.

The judge provided no new sentencing date after adjourning the original Nov. 26 date.

Trump was scheduled to be sentenced next week after he was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump had asked that the verdict be overturned or the case be thrown out entirely. If Judge Merchan tosses the conviction, he could order a new trial — which would be delayed for at least four years until Trump leaves office — or dismiss the indictment altogether.