Journey to the Bee: Austin middle schooler makes Scripps National Spelling Bee Debut

(ABC 6 News) — Two hundred forty-three of the nation’s top spellers started facing off in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday near Washington, D.C.

Carter Peterson, an eighth grader at Ellis Middle School in Austin, is speller #113 in this year’s bee. He spent hundreds of hours studying for his chance at becoming a spelling champion.

As he spells in the national bee for the first time, he knows it will also be his last.

“I only get to experience this once. Even if I get out on the first round, I still know im going to have a really good time,” Carter said.

His eligibility runs out after this year. Once out of eighth grade, he’s too old to participate.

Just getting to the bee was a challenge of its own, said BreAnna and Crystal, Carter’s moms.

“We’ve been through four years of this,” BreAnna said. “Everytime the spelling bee comes up, we both get nervous for each other because we know its going to be countless hours of studying.”

“Not many people get here…You know? Nine kids from Minnesota. He’s the only one from southeast Minnesota,” Crystal said.

Carter owes much of his success to Karla Carroll, his teacher who stressed the importance of proper spelling throughout his elementary education.

Elementary spelling — led to hundreds of hours, studying thousands of words.

“It’s fascinating to read about all these words and learn about languages I didn’t even know existed,” Carter said. “It’s learning more about the world around me. All these words you can use. And it sounds kind of nerdy, but it means a lot to me.”

Words carried him to the bee. But at just 14-years-old, his journey has only begun.