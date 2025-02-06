John Marshall athlete voted High School on SI Athlete of the Week

(ABC 6 News) — A John Marshall student-athlete was voted a High School on Sports Illustrated Athlete of the Week.

According to a post on X from John Marshall Girls Basketball, Ciara Seifert, a senior basketball player at John Marshall, received 9,856 votes; which was 51.38% of the vote.

The selection came following a 32-point, 27-rebound performance against Austin last week. ABC 6 News spoke to Seifert back on December 18, 2024, for Prep of the Week.

Seifert is also committed to NIACC Women’s Basketball in Mason City for college.