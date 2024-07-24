John Deere lays off salaried employees in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, John Deere has begun lay offs for some of its salaried workers.

The move comes shortly after more than 500 employees were let go in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Dubuque. At this time the number of employees who have been cut remains unclear.

However, in a statement by the company, it says:

“John Deere, like many others in our industry, faces significant economic challenges, rising operational and manufacturing costs, and reduced customer demand.

“While the decision to reduce roles across the company was a challenging one, the company is confident that these adjustments … will position John Deere strongly for the future.”

Those who lost their jobs will be receiving severance pay.