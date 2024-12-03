John Deere laying off over 100 employees in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Farm manufacturing giant John Deere is laying off over 100 additional employees in Iowa.

According to the state’s WARN website, 112 positions will be cut from the Waterloo plant on January 3.

Earlier this year, John Deere laid off hundreds of workers at multiple factories across the state.

The company issued a statement, saying in part, ” Challenging market conditions continue to result in reduced demand for our equipment. To remain globally competitive, we must continue making workforce adjustments as needed to our manufacturing footprint.”