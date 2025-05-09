John Adams students spruce up softball complex in Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Nearly 100 students from John Adams Middle School in Mason City got some outdoor time on Thursday.

It was the culmination of a months-long spring project assisting the Mason City Parks Department in improving Frederick Hanford softball complex.

John Adams art instructor Anne Hansen also serves on the park board, and said the desire to engage the students in project-based learning is all about empowering them to be problem-solvers.

“You start with the problem and then they have to use art and industrial technology to solve it,” said Hansen.

The students designed and painted murals to spruce up the concession stand and shelter house, as well as designing and installing new signage at the park.

“It’s about getting the kids out into the community so they know that they make an impact [and that] they matter,” said Hansen.