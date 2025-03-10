Jodi Huistentruit’s family weighs in on potential unsealing of search warrant in Huisentruit case

(ABC 6 News) — It is a mystery that has stumped investigators for nearly three decades, but on Monday, there was a new effort made in the disappearance of news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

Earlier this month, a legal motion was filed for a search warrant in the Huisentruit case to be unsealed.

However, many left the courthouse on Monday afternoon feeling disappointed because the judge did not make any ruling on whether he would unseal anything.

While some believe the warrants may shed light on Huisentruit’s disappearance, County Attorney Carlyle Dalen argued the investigation is ongoing and releasing any sealed evidence would be detrimental to the case.

And now, the Huisentruit family is addressing the issue, releasing a statement on the Jodi’s Hope Facebook page.

“As a family, we’ve received a number of inquiries about the legal battle currently playing out in the courts with Jodi’s case. Without getting too deep into the weeds, we all agree that if the release of the information would hinder the investigation in any way, then the search warrant should remain sealed. We are not onboard with the information being released to the public, especially while the investigation is open and ongoing. We do recognize there are a number of differing opinions on this – we respect that and ask that you respect ours as well. At this time, this is our only public comment to make on this matter.”

The judge claimed he likely will have a ruling on the matter within 30 days.