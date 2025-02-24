JOANN Fabrics stores closing nationwide

(ABC 6 News) — Nationwide chain JOANN Fabrics has announced it will be going out of business.

The company said GA Group was selected as having the winning bid to acquire substantially all of JOANN’s assets and will wind down operations to minimize negative impacts on all JOANN Team Members, vendors, customers and communities.

As a result of the closure, customers will be able to purchase items at a special price during the going-out-of-business sales.

There is one store in Mason City and one in Rochester.