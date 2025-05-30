JetBlue and United Airlines announce partnership

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — JetBlue and United Airlines have announced a new partnership that would allow passengers to earn and spend frequent flyer miles between the airlines.

The new duo is calling the program Blue Sky, saying it will expand the travel network available to passengers.

The deal is still subject to review, but the airlines expect to start rolling it out this fall.