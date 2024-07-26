Jennifer Thurston announced as Century High School’s new assistant principal

(ABC 6 News) – Jennifer Thurston has been named the new assistant principal of Century High School, according to a Facebook post from Rochester Public Schools (RPS).

RPS says that Jennifer started her career as a counselor in the district, at both the elementary and secondary levels. She has spent the last five years at John Marshall High School.

The post states that Jennifer was the Lead Counselor this past school year and has given administrative support for the Summer of Discovery program. She has also been part of the Aspiring Leaders cohort at RPS.

Jennifer will join Principal Patrick Breen and Assistant Principals Steve Akin and Peter Dodds.