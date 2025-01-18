Jeep crashes through ice on Clear Lake

ABC 6 NEWS — The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is saying they responded to a man whose jeep crashed through the ice on Clear Lake on Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver — whose name they aren’t releasing as of now — crashed through the ice just before 10 p.m. on Friday. He was able to remove himself from the lake, and no injuries were reported in this incident.

This is a developing situation, ABC 6 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.