Jamestown man charged with machete, pepper spray assaults

(ABC 6 News) – A North Dakota man faces assault, property damage, and threats of violence charges from an incident at the Albert Lea Trails Travel Center.

William Frederick Seekins, 39, faces the following charges: three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; a count of 3rd-degree assault; a count of threats of violence; and a count of criminal damage to property.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30, Albert Lea police spoke to two men who said they had been conversing when Seekins “came out swinging a knife around.”

According to the men, Seekins had thrown a bottle of urine at them — hitting one– swung a “large, serrated machete” at three men in total, and pepper-sprayed one.

Seekins had allegedly been complaining that he woke up because of two other men talking.

The third man said he joined the scene after seeing Seekins pepper-spray one of the others.

The third man punched Seekins. Seekins allegedly chased him around the parking lot with the machete while threatening to kill him and his dog.

Court documents allege that police saw security footage of Seekins swinging the machete around and chasing other truck drivers.

Court documents also allege that Seekins cut an emergency hose line in an air brake system.