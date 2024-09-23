Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Fall has officially arrived, and the Minnesota Zoo is ready for Halloween as the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back starting this weekend.

There will also be a small corn maze, games, karaoke, and food. Tickets start at $18 for adults and $14 for kids and seniors.

It all starts Saturday and runs through November 2nd.