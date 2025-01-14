J. Alexander Kueng set to be released from federal prison Wednesday

(KSTP) – An ex-Minneapolis Police Officer charged in connection to the death of George Floyd is scheduled to be released from federal prison Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to ABC 6 News’ sister station, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, that J. Alexander Kueng was scheduled to be released Wednesday from FCI Elkton, a low-security federal correctional institution in Ohio.

Kueng was one of the four officers who were convicted for the death of George Floyd.

Kueng was sentenced at the state level with three and a half years of prison time after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, receiving credit for time served.

The sentence was to be served congruently with his three-year federal sentence after Kueng was charged with violating Floyd’s rights and willfully failing to try to stop former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin from using unreasonable force on Floyd.

He will be under supervision in both his state and federal cases.