‘It’s not where I wanted to spend money’: Walz says of $430,000 legal bill for testimony counsel

(KSTP) — Governor Tim Walz rang up a bill of $430,000 for outside legal counsel to help him prepare for testimony before the U.S. House Oversight Committee last month. The governor says it was “ridiculous” that he had to spend that money to prepare for what he calls a “grandstanding” event planned by Republican members of Congress.

“It’s ridiculous,” Walz said when asked about the legal bill during a break in a Minnesota Board of Pardons hearing on Wednesday. “It’s why we asked them to allow us not to be there. Certainly, I would tell you, it’s not where I wanted to spend money. It’s not where I wanted to spend my time, and it certainly proved there was nothing there other than using it for grandstanding.”

In a memo first obtained by the StarTribune, the governor’s office requested that the Legislative Advisory Commission, made up of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, transfer $430,000 from the “General Contingent Account to pay for the specialized services.” The memo explained why the services were needed.

“This transfer is to pay outside legal counsel for services rendered in preparation for the June 12, 2025, House Oversight Committee, “A Hearing With Sanctuary State Governors” and for any necessary follow up services.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked the governor if he understands why taxpayers might think that legal bill is excessive. “Yes, and they should be angry at those folks,” he said, trying to turn the tables on Republican members of Congress who put the Democratic governors through the day-long hearing last month. “There’s no reason we needed to be there. We provided them all the documentation. We told them that.”

We also asked if the preparation could have been done a lot less expensively by in-house legal counsel and the attorney general’s office. He said no because they wouldn’t have the immigration expertise needed for the hearing.

In the memo to the Legislative Advisory Commission, the governor’s office explained in more detail why outside counsel was deemed necessary. “The Attorney General’s Office provided legal representation initially but recommended engaging outside counsel due to the specialized nature of the Congressional hearing,” the memo states. “The Attorney General’s Office had an existing contract with and Special Attorney Appointment for the firm K&L Gates LLP. Accordingly, the State agreed to use K&L Gates to prepare for the hearing, and to ensure that the State, administrative agencies, and the Governor were well-represented.”

House Republican floor leader Rep. Harry Niska criticized the expense as unnecessary.

“Tim Walz spent 12 years in Congress—he knows those hearing rooms inside and out, and he certainly knows how to conduct himself in that type of setting,” Niska said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS “So why did the Governor feel the need to spend $430,000 of taxpayer money on a private firm to ‘prepare’ for this hearing? To be clear, there appears to be no legitimate legal interest of the state in racking up nearly half a million dollars in what amounts to PR consulting…”

The governor’s office also incurred travel expenses for five people, including the governor, his general counsel, a communications aide and two state troopers for security. Those expense figures are not yet available.