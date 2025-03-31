ISP pulls over driver going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone in Howard County

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Iowa State Patrol reported a state trooper had pulled over a driver going 113 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The traffic stop took place in Howard County, and ISP said the driver’s excuse was that he and a friend had taken his wife’s car for a drive to see how fast it could go.

ISP said via a social media post, “One can only imagine how impressed she must be! Speeding like that is no joke!”