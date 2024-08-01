Isaac Gutierrez ruled guilty without intent for the murder of Osbel Ornelas Jr.

By KAALTV

Gutierrez murder trial verdict

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, a jury came to a verdict in the murder trial of Isaac Gutierrez, who was accused of the murder of 24-year-old Osbel Ornelas Jr., who was shot and killed in a Chick-Fil-A parking lot in Rochester.

After hearing closing arguments from both the defense and prosecution, the 12-person jury ruled that Gutierrez was not guilty of murder with intent, but he was found guilty of murder without intent while committing a felony.

Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in court again October 7th when he will receive his formal sentencing.