IRS provides relief for Minnesota residents dealing with storm damage, flooding

(ABC 6 News) — The Internal Revenue Service announced on Monday that tax relief is available for individuals and businesses in 25 Minnesota counties affected by severe storms and flooding that began on June 16th, 2024.

These taxpayers now have until February 3rd, 2025, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in Blue Earth, Carver, Cass, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Watonwan counties qualify for tax relief.

The same relief will be available to any other counties added later to the disaster area. The current list of eligible localities is always available on the Tax relief in disaster situations page on IRS.gov.

The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred from June 16th, 2024, through February 3rd, 2025 (postponement period). As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until February 3rd, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.