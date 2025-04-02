Ironwood Springs in Stewartville receives award grant from MDVA

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs announced the recipients of the Support Our Troops license plate fund grant program.

Among the recipients was Ironwood Springs in Stewartville, which received $50,000.

Other recipients were Gaits of Hope in Rice ($100,000), Support the Troops, MN in Oak Grove ($100,000), and YMCA of the North in Minneapolis ($100,000).