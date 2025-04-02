Ironwood Springs in Stewartville receives award grant from MDVA

By KAALTV

Support Our Troops License Plate Grants

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs announced the recipients of the Support Our Troops license plate fund grant program.

Among the recipients was Ironwood Springs in Stewartville, which received $50,000.

Other recipients were Gaits of Hope in Rice ($100,000), Support the Troops, MN in Oak Grove ($100,000), and YMCA of the North in Minneapolis ($100,000).