Ironwood Springs hosts Operation Welcome Home for military families

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Military families often live lives filled with uncertainty, especially when returning home from their tours of duty.

That’s why Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch in Stewartville is hosting many of them this week for a special event called Operation Welcome Home.

The free retreat is a two-night event hosted at the ranch offering veterans, active-duty service members, and their family members a chance to relax, reconnect, and enjoy many fun summer activities together.

“We have lots of private donors, along with we also got a grant from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, which has been super helpful. That’s helping cover the cost for any veterans that we have come that are not active duty. But we still have lots of active duty members as well,” said Tammy Radtke, the program coordinator at Ironwood Springs.

80 people are taking part in this year’s retreat, meaning more than 2000 families have now enjoyed it since the program launched in 2008.

“It’s been an amazing thing. You come here and you relax, everything is relaxed. The kids can do whatever they want in a safe environment, and you have fun,” said Air Force veteran Kalena Sauer.

Ironwood Springs looks forward to bringing this longtime tradition back as a “thank you” to military families in any stage of life.