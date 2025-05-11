Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch raises money to change lives forever

Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch is on a mission to show miracles happen every day, at its annual gala.

(ABC 6 News) – People around the Stewartville community got a small taste of how chickens, goats, horses and even a zipline transformed the lives of former military members and people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch hosted its annual major fundraiser on Friday to raise money for the programs they offer at camp, like wheelchair basketball, that change the lives of many.

Annette Stoik was once a camper there, who said she was among the several people who discovered a newfound sense of independence that she once didn’t have.

“I didn’t know I could live on my own, like do things on my own because I live with my parents,” Stoik said.

Mike and Tinna Ross also said their autistic son couldn’t even go for a walk on his own before he went to camp. That has now changed.

“That independence you know, it’s not a huge walk but just to be able to go and not feel under a thumb or under a watchful eye,” Mike Ross said.

The camp’s founder, Bob Bardwell, said he started the camp three years after he lost his leg in a construction accident and wanted to create a place for other disabled people to gain a sense of independence.

“I decided I have a big God, with a big dream and a big community, so that’s been going on for almost 50 years and I have been very blessed that way,” Bardwell said.

The camp’s executive director, Matthew Van Dixon said he anticipates to raise around $130,000 but is grateful for any support he receives.

Van Dixon said any kind of assistance whether it’s monetary, donations or labor helps the former campers turned staff assist the ones who feel nerves at camp and turn it into confidence.

Stoik said one camper cried on her first day, so she offered support throughout the week and even let the camper sleep in her cabin. All that changed the young camper’s mindset.

“She’s like hey I want to come back next year,” Stoik said.

As the saying goes, there is no growth in the comfort zone and no comfort in the growth zone.