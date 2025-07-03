Ironwood Springs camp founder enters hospice

(ABC 6 News) – The founder of a Southeast Minnesota camp for people with disabilities entered hospice care this week, following another battle with cancer.

Bob Bardwell was paralyzed in a construction accident almost 51 years ago, and founded Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch to provide outdoor experiences for veterans, people with disabilities, and more.

Ranch staff asked the community to reflect on Bardwell’s legacy during what are likely the final days of his life.

The full message is below:

“To our beloved Ironwood Springs community,

It is with heavy hearts and deep reverence that we share an update on our founder, leader, and dear friend, Bob Bardwell. Bob has entered hospice care this week following a courageous battle with cancer over the past year. The time remaining with him on this earth appears to be short, yet we are holding fast to the hope of heaven and the promise of eternity with Jesus—truths Bob has clung to and proclaimed throughout his life and ministry.

Bob’s journey has never been about himself—it’s always been about pointing people to the goodness, grace, and faithfulness of God. Through every challenge, Bob’s life has been a testimony of unwavering faith, perseverance, and joy. He has lived the message of Romans 8:28—trusting that in all things, God is working for the good of those who love Him and are called according to His purpose.

One of the most powerful reflections of Bob’s life can be found in the words written on the wheels of his wheelchair: “Don’t Quit—Finish Strong.” That phrase has not only defined Bob’s personal journey—it has shaped Ironwood Springs and inspired countless lives. Bob hasn’t just spoken those words—he has lived them, every single day, with courage, humility, and unshakable trust in Christ.

From the founding of Ironwood Springs to every smile he’s offered, Bob has led with humility, strength, and the heart of a servant. Thousands have encountered the love of Jesus through his vision, his voice, and his presence. Whether through wheelchair camps, construction projects at the ranch, marriage retreats, family weekends, or a simple word of encouragement, Bob’s impact is immeasurable.

As he journeys this sacred path toward his heavenly home, we want to surround him with the same love, prayer, and encouragement he has so freely poured into others. If Bob has touched your life in any way, the Bardwell family would be deeply honored to receive your memories and messages to share with Bob. Let’s fill his time with reminders of the legacy he leaves behind—a legacy rooted in faith, family, and an unshakable devotion to Christ.

We know the Ironwood family is vast and strong. In this season, let’s lift Bob and the Bardwell family in prayer, asking for peace, comfort, and God’s unmistakable presence. May these days be covered in grace and rich with the joy that comes from a life well-lived for the glory of God. We love you Bob!

With deep love and gratitude,

The Ironwood Springs Family“