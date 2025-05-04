IronHorse Marathon kicks off in LeRoy

More than 40 runners participate in the IronHorse Marathon.

(ABC 6 News) — More than 40 runners from 9 States took part in the IronHorse Marathon on May 3rd, 2025.

The race is a rare multi-State marathon sending runners from LeRoy, MN to Riceville, IA on the Shooting Star and Wapsi-Great Western Line trails.

ABC 6 News caught up with competitor, Julia Khvasechko, who came all the way from New York to participate.

She spent 20 years running marathons across the country and is currently on her fourth round running a race in all 50 States.

“I like places I have never been to. So, every round I do a different city. That’s the point of doing all 50 states to see different cities, meet different people, see different cultures, and I like to not repeat.” Khvasechko said.

Today was her 43rd race of her current round.

The IronHorse Marathon is a U.S.A. Track and Field Certified and Sanctioned race, which makes it a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

The days’ events also included a half marathon, 10K, and 5K races.