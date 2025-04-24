Preview: IronHorse Marathon connects MN, IA through unique course May 3

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The IronHorse foot races, including a USA Track and Field-certified full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K are taking place on May 3. The marathon encompasses a unique course that starts in LeRoy, Minn., and ends in Riceville, Iowa, which makes it a rare multi-state marathon.

Watch ABC Daytime anchor Axel Gumbel’s conversation Juliet O’Keefe from the Wapsi-Great Western Line Committee previewing the day’s events.

To register for IronHorse races, go here.