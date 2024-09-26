Iran allegedly threatens to assassinate Trump

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. intelligence has confirmed it has briefed Donald Trump on assassination attempts coming from Iran.

These threats were disclosed Tuesday night, and on Wednesday night, Trump responded.

“If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself into smithereens,” said Trump.

It comes as a blistering new bipartisan Senate report on the first attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, reports there was “credible intelligence” of a threat against the former president.

Senators are slamming the Secret Service, calling its failures “preventable.”