Iowa’s second funnel week has passed; bills that survived the cut

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Following Iowa’s second funnel week deadline, more information has become available regarding the bills that survived the cut.

With a Friday deadline, bills had to be approved in floor debate in one camber and pass out of committee in the other chamber.

One bill that received the green light would ban cell phone use in schools, which passed both the House and Senate. However, a Senate amendment creating a model policy needs House approval.

In addition, legislation to double SNAP recipients’ funding for fruits and vegetables needs a USDA waiver. The goal is to limit SNAP foods to healthy options.

Other bills still in play in the Iowa Capitol include one backed by the Attorney General allowing people with disabilities to testify against their alleged abuser remotely.

In the meantime, bills requiring “In God We Trust” to be displayed in classrooms and making it a felony for minors to attend “obscene” performances have been cut.