Iowans weigh in on Walz as VP pick

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Kamala Harris announced that she had selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her Vice Presidential nominee for this fall’s election.

Following that decision, voters and lawmakers in Iowa shared their thoughts on that decision, and ABC 6 News reporter Alexander Schmidt shared the latest on what these Iowans think of Walz as a VP pick.

Support for Walz in the Hawkeye State seems to be split pretty evenly along party lines. Democrats look up to Walz’s Minnesota as a model for how their state could be while Republicans do the same and say it’s mayhem.

“When that announcement was made this morning, I was just getting text after text of everyone being so excited,” said Cerro Gordo County Democrat Susan Bangert. “I think it certainly helped fire up the party.”

Meanwhile, the Republican side said the selection was “dangerous and irresponsible” in a statement from Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

For now, there is no Iowa-specific polling data for Harris nor Walz. The last statewide poll from the Des Moines Register was in June, but it showed there is plenty of ground to make up for the Democrats as Joe Biden trailed Donald Trump by double-digits.

Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020, flipping its six electoral votes after Barack Obama won in 2008 and 2012.