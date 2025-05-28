Iowans seeking abortion care outside of the state following announcement of Planned Parenthood closures

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, an abortion advocacy group is speaking up after Planned Parenthood announced it is closing four of its six Iowa clinics.

Related: A Planned Parenthood affiliate plans to close 4 clinics in Iowa and another 4 in Minnesota

The organization says patients’ needs have changed, money has been frozen, and other funding sources are targeted, which has created a “crisis of uncertainty.”

Some have turned to places like the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit using donations to give Iowans abortion access.

However, others are leaving the state entirely for care after stricter abortion restrictions were implemented.

Related: Advocates and opponents react to new Iowa abortion ban

“When you take Planned Parenthoods out of the state, when you make it hard for people to access necessary health care, it hurts all Iowans,” said Lyz Lenz, the board chair of the Iowa Abortion Access Fund.

Planned Parenthood is also one of the few providers in Iowa that offers gender-affirming care, and for now, there are still two locations in Iowa City and Des Moines.