Iowa Ombudsman’s annual report for 2024

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Iowa Office of Ombudsman released its annual report for Fiscal Year 2024. The report details the office’s functions during the year and is submitted to the Iowa General Assembly as well as Governor Kim Reynolds.

Iowa’s Ombudsman’s Office serves as an independent and impartial agency to which citizens can air their grievances about government. By facilitating communications between citizens and government and making recommendations to improve administrative practices and procedures, we promote responsiveness and quality in government.

They have authority to investigate complaints about Iowa state and local government, with certain exceptions. They also attempt to resolve most problems informally. Following an investigation, the office may make findings and recommendations and publish a report.