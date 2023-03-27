Iowa DNR investigating illegal dumping of 13 coyote carcasses

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking information about the illegal dumping of 13 coyote carcasses.

The Iowa DNR said the coyote carcasses were found on Saturday, Mar. 25 in rural Johnson County, in eastern Iowa.

Iowa’s wanton waste law requires that the usable portion of game or fur bearing animals be removed from the field. In addition, it is unlawful to dispose of carcasses in a road ditch, according to the Iowa DNR.

The Iowa DNR says anyone with information is asked to call 319-330-9710. Information can be submitted anonymously and is eligible for TIP rewards.