Helicopter likely hit power lines in fatal Nashua crash

(ABC 6 News) – According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation, a crop dusting helicopter flew into poorly visible power lines over a Nashua corn field July 29.

The pilot, Eleazar Villafranca Jr. of Manhattan, KS, died as a result of injuries from the crash.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, embedded below, the helicopter flew into a power transmission line at about 12:44 p.m.

Investigators found severed power line conductors near the wreckage, and concluded that part of the helicopter showed signs of impact with the lines.

A representative flew in a similar path, according to the crash report, and said the wires were “masked by a hill” in front of the helicopter’s previous route, and were “practically invisible with the background of the cornfield.”

He also said the power lines’ transmission towers were out of view when flying “at spray height.”