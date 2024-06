(ABC 6 News) – After a close race, the results are in for the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Republican election in the Iowa primaries.

Candidate David Hepperly took roughly 58% of the votes (1,716 votes) with about 42% (1,227 votes) going to his opponent, Matt Klunder.

Hepperly is projected to face Democratic nominee Brian Koob in the 2024 general election.