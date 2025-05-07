Iowa woman charged with criminal sexual conduct, exploitation after relationship with care home client

(ABC 6 News) – A Cresco woman faces criminal charges after allegedly conducting a relationship with a care home resident.

Dawn Isom, 46, is scheduled to appear in Fillmore County Court May 8 on charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–prohibited occupational relationship; 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct–prohibited occupational relationship; and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

In February of this year, ABC 6 News reported on a maltreatment report at Harmony Place Assisted Living, a dementia care facility, where a staff member had engaged in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable adult living there.

The Minnesota Department of Health concluded that the relationship had been inappropriate, as had the assisted living facility’s decision to add the relationship to the resident’s care notes, rather than forbidding it.

According to court documents, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office received another report in September of 2024, alleging that Dawn Isom, the staff member in question, was misusing the vulnerable adult’s funds.

Court documents filed in Fillmore County Court detail the alleged sexual relationship from June to September of 2024.

The relationship allegedly ended because the facility had come under new management and because a nurse who knew the resident was considered a vulnerable adult had told coworkers she was filing a MAARC report.

Court documents also allege that the resident had given Isom between $600 and $3,000 in cash.

Isom later denied any sexual conduct to law enforcement, according to court documents.