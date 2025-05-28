Iowa unemployment system to receive an upgrade

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa’s system for processing unemployment insurance claims is about to get an upgrade.

Starting on Wednesday, you will be unable to claim filing online through June 2 while work is being completed.

Iowa’s new work development system will make it easier for users to both get benefits and re-enter the workforce.

Right now, the unemployment process and finding jobs requires users to use multiple websites, but on June 3, Iowaworks.gov will be a one-stop shop.