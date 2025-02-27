Iowa survey suggests food access issues cross party lines

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new survey from the Iowa Food Bank Association shows concerns about access to food crosses party lines.

The association presented the report at the Iowa Capitol as part of Hunger-Free Day on the Hill.

The IFBA says 66% of registered voters see food insecurity as an issue in their communities while 52% say the state’s help is sufficient.

Meanwhile, nearly 70% say they support more money to double up on food bucks, which helps people using SNAP benefits to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.