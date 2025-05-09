Iowa Supreme Court rules to allow English-only voting ballots

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the Supreme Court has given the green light to only publish voting ballots in English.

The decision comes after a 2008 challenge by the League of United Latin American Citizens. It surrounded a 2002 law preventing the state from having voting materials in other languages.

However, the Supreme Court ruled against the group saying it did not provide proof of direct injury to the legal rights of the organization.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the ruling affirms his office’s “efforts to administer Iowa election laws securely and fairly.”

“We remain committed to maintaining a careful balance between protecting election integrity and supporting voter participation among all eligible Iowa voters,” Pate said.

Pate says Iowa will continue to follow federal standards, which state that translated versions of official government documents and forms must be provided in communities where certain population thresholds have been met.